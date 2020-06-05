Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Smart Global worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smart Global by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Smart Global by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Global by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Smart Global by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Smart Global by 1,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. 984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $664.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.71 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

