Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.78. The company had a trading volume of 763,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,687. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

