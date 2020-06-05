Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NXST traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.95. 1,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,605. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Muse purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,518.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 28,510 shares valued at $2,040,623. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

