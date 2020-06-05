Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 183,000 shares of company stock worth $2,696,410 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 63,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,472. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.