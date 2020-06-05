Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 2,786 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $189.50. The stock had a trading volume of 203,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,894. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.72 and a 200-day moving average of $172.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

