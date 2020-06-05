Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 10,629 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.22% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 1,267,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,350. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

