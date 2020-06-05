Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 107.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.37. 1,033,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,362. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

