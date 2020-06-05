Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 1st

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

