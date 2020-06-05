Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NRGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on October 1st

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NRGX opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf Company Profile

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

