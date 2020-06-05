Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,257 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Allstate worth $52,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Allstate by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.