Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 675,230 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,731 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 675,230 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of Mellanox Technologies worth $75,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 78.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Shares of Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.87. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SP Angel upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.