Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 32,557 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,557 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.43% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $44,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,372,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $158,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

