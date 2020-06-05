Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 27,130 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,130 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Extra Space Storage worth $56,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,069,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $31,767,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $281,351. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

EXR opened at $104.49 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

