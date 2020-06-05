Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 157,900 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Cintas worth $48,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $280.29 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.27.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

