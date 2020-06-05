Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 363,204 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Twitter worth $56,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Twitter by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Twitter by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Twitter by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Twitter by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $270,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,262 shares of company stock worth $2,383,700. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. China International Capital reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

