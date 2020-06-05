Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 677,734 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,734 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of Cognex worth $68,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,242,210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 286.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,498,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.