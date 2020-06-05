Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $57.74 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $57,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $309.10 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $245.02 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

