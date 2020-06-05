Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 41,699 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456,964 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $67,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,240,000 after buying an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,606,000 after buying an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after buying an additional 2,049,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $57.85 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.