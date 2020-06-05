Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 234,681 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,681 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of Aspen Technology worth $67,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $154,325.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.99.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

