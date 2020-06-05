Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 107,179 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,179 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Atmos Energy worth $70,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 196,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.82.

ATO stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

