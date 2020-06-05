Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $78,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,129,141.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.11. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

