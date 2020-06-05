Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 285,868 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,868 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $71,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $128.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.34. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Goldman Sachs Group raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

