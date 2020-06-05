Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 26,417 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,417 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $52,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $70,465,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19,761.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,790,000 after buying an additional 220,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 142,274 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $312.20 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $319.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

