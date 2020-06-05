Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:APG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 184879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Phoenix Tree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Phoenix Tree from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.