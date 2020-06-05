Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) versus SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (NYSE:SWMAY) Head to Head Review

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and Philip Morris International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR $1.56 billion 7.53 $412.20 million N/A N/A Philip Morris International $77.92 billion 1.50 $7.19 billion $5.19 14.49

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and Philip Morris International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR 0 1 4 0 2.80 Philip Morris International 1 2 12 0 2.73

Philip Morris International has a consensus price target of $92.46, suggesting a potential upside of 22.97%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR 26.94% -75.50% 29.43% Philip Morris International 9.75% -84.38% 20.47%

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The Other Tobacco Products segment provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brand names; chewing tobacco products under the Red Man brand name; chew bags under the Thunder and General Cut brand names; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand. The Lights segment offers matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; disposable lighters under the Cricket brand name; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. The Other operations segment distributes third party tobacco products. Swedish Match AB (publ) markets its products through supermarkets, convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and snus stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines; and Belmont and Canadian Classics in Canada. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Canada. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

