Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 126.29 ($1.66).

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 95 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.03 million and a PE ratio of 52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.36.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

