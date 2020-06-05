Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on John Menzies from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

LON:MNZS opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.91. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 66.90 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 489.50 ($6.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.