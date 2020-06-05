Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 182 ($2.39) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 178 ($2.34) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 167 ($2.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 206.30 ($2.71).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 203.23 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 202.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 408.40. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Dr John McAdam bought 23,181 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53). Also, insider Brian May bought 25,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.