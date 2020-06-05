Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:MGP opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. Medica Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22).

In other news, insider Robert Lavis bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £76,500 ($100,631.41).

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

