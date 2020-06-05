Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:HZD opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.89. The company has a market cap of $173.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.54. Horizon Discovery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.80 ($2.46).

Get Horizon Discovery Group alerts:

In related news, insider Grahame Cook bought 79,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £80,648.50 ($106,088.53). Also, insider Jayesh Pankhania acquired 44,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £45,005.46 ($59,202.13). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 133,973 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,396.

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.