Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.12) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 129 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 110 ($1.45).

GOCO stock opened at GBX 86.70 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.72.

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Matthew Crummack sold 17,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £13,896 ($18,279.40).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

