Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EAH stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Eco Animal Health Group has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 470 ($6.18). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 220.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.08.

About Eco Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

