Pecaut & CO. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pecaut & CO. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.4% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 122.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.10 and a 200 day moving average of $143.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

