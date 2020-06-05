PCM Fund, Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 1st

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

PCM Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $9.75 on Friday. PCM Fund has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

