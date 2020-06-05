Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lessened by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

PAYX stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

