Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.3–0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $204-213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.69 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.30)-($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.03.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 503,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. Pagerduty has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,180.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,356 shares of company stock worth $4,684,221 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

