PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.74

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $69.20, with a volume of 64605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.