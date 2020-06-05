Pacitti Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

