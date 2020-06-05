Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $804.00

Shares of Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 804 ($10.58) and last traded at GBX 785 ($10.33), with a volume of 31813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 785 ($10.33).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford BioMedica from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The company has a market cap of $601.24 million and a PE ratio of -34.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 740.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 643.87.

In other news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 729 ($9.59) per share, with a total value of £2,675.43 ($3,519.38). Also, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,936 ($13,070.24). In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,686 shares of company stock worth $1,796,198.

About Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

