Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight Capital cut Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 11.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Insiders purchased a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $191,570 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.