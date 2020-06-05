Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Outlook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $110.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,843,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.