Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 279.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,768 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 645,987 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 46.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,554,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,079 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 568,033 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,596,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 89.3% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,329,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 626,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $718.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Reers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at $241,391.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $717,218. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

