Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.03. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.40.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.