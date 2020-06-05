O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $417.70. 2,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,179. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

