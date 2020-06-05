OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.