ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $43.56 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,007.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.