Oil States International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,454% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

OIS stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $313.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.46.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 172,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 69,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

