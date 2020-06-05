Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NPV opened at $13.63 on Friday. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

