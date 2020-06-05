Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NXP opened at $15.38 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

