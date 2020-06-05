Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NPN opened at $13.57 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

